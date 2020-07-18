Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,100. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.