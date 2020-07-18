Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $441,763.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,303 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.27. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $45.35.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

