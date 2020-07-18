Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

