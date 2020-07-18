Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Blackbaud by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $54.30 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

