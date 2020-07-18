Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,305.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,662 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 68,060 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $280,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

CTXS stock opened at $155.83 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average of $132.43.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.