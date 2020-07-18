Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in RLI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in RLI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in RLI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RLI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

