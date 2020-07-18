Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.97.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.76 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.