Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 222.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $869,861.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,032 shares of company stock valued at $15,428,028. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $218.59 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $221.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.30 and its 200-day moving average is $140.76.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

