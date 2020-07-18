Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,568,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,953,000 after acquiring an additional 778,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,391 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth $76,166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,223,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,242 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

