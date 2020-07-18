Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medpace by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $3,010,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $64,685,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,137 shares of company stock worth $6,317,705 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.