Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 311.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $316.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

