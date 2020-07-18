Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.93

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 1780100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

LL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 448,853 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

