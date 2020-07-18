Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 2.8% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 434,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 14.4% in the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 315,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 million, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luna Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

