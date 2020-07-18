LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

LYB opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

