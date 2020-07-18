Manulife Financial Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $14.10 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,822,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,660,000 after acquiring an additional 254,925 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,958,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,646,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,571,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,012 shares during the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.