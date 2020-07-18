Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.30 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOZ. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.40 million and a PE ratio of -79.23. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$2.16.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$392,575. Also, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,658,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,453,779.20. Insiders have sold 1,544,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,780 over the last 90 days.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.