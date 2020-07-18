Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,829 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Mediwound worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mediwound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Mediwound in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.52. Mediwound Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Mediwound had a net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 75.91%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

