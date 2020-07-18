Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $52.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $37.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $213.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $209.51 million, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $229.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

