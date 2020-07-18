Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.