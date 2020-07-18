Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

NYSE:MTH opened at $83.13 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.