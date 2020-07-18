Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 53.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,478,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

