Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

