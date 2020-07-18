Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 59.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.