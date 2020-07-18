Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Mosaic worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,080,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,329,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,666,000 after buying an additional 3,624,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,941,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after buying an additional 2,597,026 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,789,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 2,333,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,815,000 after buying an additional 1,455,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Mosaic stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

