Motco Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Motco cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

