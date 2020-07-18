MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading Up 1.2%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.95, approximately 10,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 684,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

The company has a market cap of $489.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.31 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Investment Management grew its position in MRC Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 248,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in MRC Global by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MRC Global by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 756,983 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

