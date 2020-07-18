Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €275.00 ($308.99) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEURV. Independent Research set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €244.00 ($274.16) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €227.54 ($255.66).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($224.72).

