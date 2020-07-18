Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 59.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 97,224 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 86,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 21.3% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 21,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $129.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

