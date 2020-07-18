NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NeoGenomics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.07 and a beta of 0.76. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $36.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.