NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $400.51 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES opened at $457.27 on Wednesday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $503.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NetEase by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NetEase by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NetEase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.