Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $192,374.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,536,820 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

