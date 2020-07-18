New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average of $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.