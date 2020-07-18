New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

NRZ opened at $7.71 on Thursday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 105.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,518 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3,051.5% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

