NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 115.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,738 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,213,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,587,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXE. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $1.53 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

