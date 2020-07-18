Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Nicholas Financial worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nicholas Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,029,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICK stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

NICK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

