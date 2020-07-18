Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,848.90. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCBS opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

