Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Nordic American Tanker posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 363.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.33 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. Evercore ISI cut Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $655.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.98%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 687,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 205.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 124.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 778.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 378,048 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.