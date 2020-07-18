Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,276 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nordic American Tanker worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 193,877 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 124.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.98%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

