North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,427 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $248.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.45. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.40 and a 52 week high of $253.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

