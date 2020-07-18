North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

