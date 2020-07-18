North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 14,850 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $8,803,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 186,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.93 and a beta of 1.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

