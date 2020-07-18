North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys New Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. State Street Corp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 790.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 183,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

