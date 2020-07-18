North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,384 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Total were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Total by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Total by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Total by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 43,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Total by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts predict that Total SA will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 15,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 102,549 shares of company stock valued at $652,127 over the last quarter.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

