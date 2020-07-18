North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $207,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $2,669,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $997,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $2,240,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

DFS opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

