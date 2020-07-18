North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in FMC were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in FMC by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra raised their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

