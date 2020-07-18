North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $394,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,889 shares of company stock valued at $169,635,395. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $246.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.92 and a 200-day moving average of $146.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,450.24, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.