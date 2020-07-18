North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $190,000 Holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,999 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

