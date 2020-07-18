North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $226,000 Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,849,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

