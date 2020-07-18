North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,794,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after acquiring an additional 893,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 441,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,060,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,388,000 after acquiring an additional 359,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,203,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE:JHG opened at $21.07 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.