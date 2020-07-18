North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $371,000 Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.07% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $519.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

